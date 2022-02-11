Tulsa's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Much colder. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
