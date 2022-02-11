 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Much colder. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert