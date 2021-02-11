Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

 Skip to main content
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 21.79. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

