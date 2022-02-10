 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

