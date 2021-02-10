Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.97. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 10.95. A 20-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. A 24-degree …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…