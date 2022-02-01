Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Some icy conditions developing late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.