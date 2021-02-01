Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.