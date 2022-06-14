 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Excessive heat lingers another day: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the latest forecast

We are looking at our fourth day of 90-degree temperatures. Highs will once again soar well above average. We should see temperatures in the mid-90s today with heat index values in the triple digits. 

Mostly sunny skies will prevail for the afternoon, but there will be a few passing clouds tonight.

On Wednesday, we will once again warm temperatures into the 90s with partly cloudy conditions. The next chance for rain will be overnight Wednesday. But it is a slim chance, around midnight, and will dissipate quickly. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

