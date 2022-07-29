EF-1 tornado confirmed in east Broken Arrow during Thursday night storm; more rain expected over weekend

A tornado with speeds of up to 95 mph blew through parts of Broken Arrow on Thursday night during a storm that also produced damaging winds throughout northeast Oklahoma, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF-1 tornado started about 10:35 p.m. Thursday just east of Lynn Lane Road (177th East Avenue) and south of Kenosha (71st) Street and lasted about 10 minutes, causing minor roof damage and uprooting some trees in its 4-mile path, the NWS said.

Several homes received minor roof damage; a small outbuilding was damaged; some trees were uprooted or snapped; and numerous large tree limbs were broken before the tornado dissipated just west of 241st East Avenue, the NWS found in its damage investigation.

Elsewhere in the area, wind damage was reported in parts of Tulsa and in Muskogee and Wagoner counties. Multiple power outages were reported after the storm blew through Muskogee.

The storms late Thursday into Friday dumped 1.5 inches of rain locally, and forecasters expect 2 to 3 more inches of rain in the Tulsa area through Sunday, with thunderstorms continuing into the weekend.

National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters say heavy rainfall is possible into the weekend.

According to Oklahoma Mesonet, areas south of Tulsa have had even more rainfall since Thursday, with Bixby and Porter at 2 inches or more.

"Some of the same locations that saw heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours could see additional heavy amounts, with some threat of flooding potentially developing," forecasters said Friday.

National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters warn of a limited threat of damaging winds with storms Saturday afternoon.