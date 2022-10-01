 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dry, comfortable weather: watch Saturday Oct. 1 weather forecast

Today will be comfortable and warm with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light today from the east at 5-10 mph. 

Overnight we will drop back into the upper 40s. So it will be a cool start on Sunday. 

Sunday afternoon the highs will warm back into the 80s. 

As we head into next week we will see mid 80s through Wednesday. By Thursday we will cool a bit to the upper 70s behind a weak, dry front. 

