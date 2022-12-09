 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

