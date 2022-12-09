For the drive home in Tulsa: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
The statewide cleanup cost was estimated to be near $200 million, and more than 25 deaths occurred. So how did such a costly, fatal storm come about — and what are our chances of seeing something like this again?
The showers will clear early and the clouds gradually after. As we head into the afternoon, the highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Today will be cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will reach into the 50s.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
It will be much cooler today and pretty windy to start. As we head into the afternoon the highs will only reach into the mid 40s.
Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be light from the south this morning, t…
Cloud coverage is expected for the majority of the day, with chilly temperatures. Much like Tuesday, we will barely make it out of the low 50s.
Today the temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a few less clouds than what we had today. Winds will be light today out of the south.
Today we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than what we have seen across the state over the past few days. Highs will …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.