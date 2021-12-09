This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
