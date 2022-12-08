Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The statewide cleanup cost was estimated to be near $200 million, and more than 25 deaths occurred. So how did such a costly, fatal storm come about — and what are our chances of seeing something like this again?
Today the winds will be gusty from the south, but by the evening will shift to the north as a front moves through.
Today will be cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will reach into the 50s.
It will be much cooler today and pretty windy to start. As we head into the afternoon the highs will only reach into the mid 40s.
The showers will clear early and the clouds gradually after. As we head into the afternoon, the highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be light from the south this morning, t…
Cloud coverage is expected for the majority of the day, with chilly temperatures. Much like Tuesday, we will barely make it out of the low 50s.
Today the temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a few less clouds than what we had today. Winds will be light today out of the south.
The temperature swings we're experiencing this week seem like they could give you whiplash. They can't, but they can give you something else — a cold.