For the drive home in Tulsa: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The statewide cleanup cost was estimated to be near $200 million, and more than 25 deaths occurred. So how did such a costly, fatal storm come about — and what are our chances of seeing something like this again?
The temperature swings we're experiencing this week seem like they could give you whiplash. They can't, but they can give you something else — a cold.
Today the winds will be gusty from the south, but by the evening will shift to the north as a front moves through.
It will be another cold start this morning. But by the afternoon we will warm into the 50s.
Today will be cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will reach into the 50s.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
It will be much cooler today and pretty windy to start. As we head into the afternoon the highs will only reach into the mid 40s.
Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be light from the south this morning, t…
Today the temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a few less clouds than what we had today. Winds will be light today out of the south.
Cloud coverage is expected for the majority of the day, with chilly temperatures. Much like Tuesday, we will barely make it out of the low 50s.