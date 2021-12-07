This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
