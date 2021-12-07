Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.