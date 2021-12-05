 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert