Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.