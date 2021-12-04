For the drive home in Tulsa: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
