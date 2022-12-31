 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.

