Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.