Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Friday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.