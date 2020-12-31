This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Friday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. R…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds shoul…
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mainly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Kee…