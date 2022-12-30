This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
