Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Pa…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tulsa people wil…
This evening in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …