Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

