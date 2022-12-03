 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

