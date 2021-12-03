Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.