Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.

