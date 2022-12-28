This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Travel is not recommended this morning across northeast Oklahoma due to the slick conditions. Numerous wrecks have already occurred," according to an early-Thursday update from NWS Tulsa.
The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service warned.
After some morning rain with a bit of freezing rain in spots, we will see gradually clearing skies, but it will be chilly.
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.
A very cold day is ahead for northeast Oklahoma. After the front passes early Thursday morning we will see a brief sting of freezing rain/wint…
Despite no major records being set, there was no shortage of exciting weather for 2022.
This morning we start in the single digits, with some temperatures right around that zero degree mark. Wind chills will still be 10 to 15 degr…
Today will be a cold start, but we will warm to the upper 20s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be light from the north.
Snowfall in the forecast Thursday could have some travel impacts for those trying to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas Eve.
Today we will finally warm back above freezing. Highs this afternoon will warm to around 40 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. …