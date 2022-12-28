 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

