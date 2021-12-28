 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert