Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.

