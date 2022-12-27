For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
"Travel is not recommended this morning across northeast Oklahoma due to the slick conditions. Numerous wrecks have already occurred," according to an early-Thursday update from NWS Tulsa.
The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service warned.
Snowfall in the forecast Thursday could have some travel impacts for those trying to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas Eve.
After some morning rain with a bit of freezing rain in spots, we will see gradually clearing skies, but it will be chilly.
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.
A very cold day is ahead for northeast Oklahoma. After the front passes early Thursday morning we will see a brief sting of freezing rain/wint…
Today will be the last day with temperatures above freezing until after the Christmas holiday. It will be cloudy today with light winds and hi…
This morning we start in the single digits, with some temperatures right around that zero degree mark. Wind chills will still be 10 to 15 degr…
Today will be a cold start, but we will warm to the upper 20s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be light from the north.
After kind of a mild start to the month, December is ending with arctic chills. The timing of this cold air has some Oklahomans thinking back nearly 40 years.