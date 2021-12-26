Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.