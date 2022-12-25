For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
"Travel is not recommended this morning across northeast Oklahoma due to the slick conditions. Numerous wrecks have already occurred," according to an early-Thursday update from NWS Tulsa.
Snowfall in the forecast Thursday could have some travel impacts for those trying to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas Eve.
The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service warned.
After kind of a mild start to the month, December is ending with arctic chills. The timing of this cold air has some Oklahomans thinking back nearly 40 years.
A very cold day is ahead for northeast Oklahoma. After the front passes early Thursday morning we will see a brief sting of freezing rain/wint…
Today will be the last day with temperatures above freezing until after the Christmas holiday. It will be cloudy today with light winds and hi…
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.
According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow depth or greater at 6 a.m. Dec. 25. The last one here was in 2009.
Winds will be lighter today than they were on Monday.
This morning we have scattered showers across the area. That will give way to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will warm int…