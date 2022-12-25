 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

