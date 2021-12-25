This evening in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees to…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…