Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

