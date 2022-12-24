Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.