Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

