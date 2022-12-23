 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

