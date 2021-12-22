 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

