Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.