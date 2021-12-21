This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing wa…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…