Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

