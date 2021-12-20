 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

