For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The temperature swings we're experiencing this week seem like they could give you whiplash. They can't, but they can give you something else — a cold.
A string of dry days is expected, but as we head into the coming weekend our chance for rain will increase once again.
The rain will move out today and leave us with clearing skies. Highs will reach back into the mid 50s and we will see a north wind at 5-10 mph.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
Today the highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average. Typically our highs this time of year are around 56 degrees. Today's forecast high is…
Today the winds will be gusty from the south, but by the evening will shift to the north as a front moves through.
It will be another cold start this morning. But by the afternoon we will warm into the 50s.
It will be a warmer start to the week with temperatures near 60 and sunny skies today. Tomorrow will be even warmer. Highs will soar to near 7…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.