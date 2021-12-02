For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
