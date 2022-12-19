Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
