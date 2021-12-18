This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
