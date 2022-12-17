 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

