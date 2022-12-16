 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

