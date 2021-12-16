Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.