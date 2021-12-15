This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tu…
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It sh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear …
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…