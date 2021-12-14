For the drive home in Tulsa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
