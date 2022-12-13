This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The statewide cleanup cost was estimated to be near $200 million, and more than 25 deaths occurred. So how did such a costly, fatal storm come about — and what are our chances of seeing something like this again?
Overnight showers and storms have moved east, and now we are left with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. The highs today will barely …
In the past 72 years, Oklahoma has seen a total of 30 tornadoes in December and 25 total in January. Compared with 1,733 May tornadoes, it's pretty small.
Showers and storms will sweep across the area this morning. Some of these storms have the possibility of being stronger, but it looks like any…
Light winds, cloudy skies, and highs in the 50s are expected today.
The showers will clear early and the clouds gradually after. As we head into the afternoon, the highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Today we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than what we have seen across the state over the past few days. Highs will …
Cloud coverage is expected for the majority of the day, with chilly temperatures. Much like Tuesday, we will barely make it out of the low 50s.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.