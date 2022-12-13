 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

