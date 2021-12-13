 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

