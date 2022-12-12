 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Low 51F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

