Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
